US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 55.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LANC traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.31. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $137.00 and a one year high of $194.38.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.56 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LANC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti set a $154.00 target price on Lancaster Colony and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Neeli Bendapudi sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $251,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

