US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Twitter were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 5.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in Twitter by 24.2% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

In other news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,601,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $725,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,212 shares of company stock worth $5,135,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,476,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,837,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.