US Bancorp DE Has $251,000 Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 19,014.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GDS were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of GDS by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,619,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GDS by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,617,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in GDS by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 319,481 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,505. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 3.04. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $45.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GDS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of GDS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GDS to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

