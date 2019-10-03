US Bancorp DE Has $244,000 Stock Position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 108.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after buying an additional 229,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 544,887.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 212,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 212,506 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pattern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

PEGI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. 28,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,693. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

