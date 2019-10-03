US Bancorp DE Buys New Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLQD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,605,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 63,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SLQD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,094. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $51.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.