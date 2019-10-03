US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) by 2,356.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.27% of MSB Financial worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MSB Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSBF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. MSB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 million for the quarter. MSB Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.06%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About MSB Financial

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

