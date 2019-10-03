Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USAP. Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 322.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 47.5% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.72. 55 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,616. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

