United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Down to $10.94

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.94. United States Steel shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 7,506,124 shares.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in United States Steel by 139.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 178.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 5,611.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

