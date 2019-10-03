United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading Down 2.7%

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.15 and last traded at $33.01, 30,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 183,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.82.
In other news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $574,774.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,714.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $758,286.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,050.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,673,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in United States Cellular by 3,853.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in United States Cellular by 20.2% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 504,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 83.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 353,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 160,551 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.
