United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading Down 2.7%

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.15 and last traded at $33.01, 30,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 183,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.82.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $574,774.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,714.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $758,286.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,050.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,673,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in United States Cellular by 3,853.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in United States Cellular by 20.2% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 504,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 83.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 353,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 160,551 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

