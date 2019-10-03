United Services Automobile Association Raises Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 1.21% of RPT Realty worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $4,276,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 105.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 181,705 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 61.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 145,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 202.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter.

RPT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.67.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $57.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

RPT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Compass Point initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

