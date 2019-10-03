United Services Automobile Association Makes New $10.50 Million Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 336,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,009,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616,590 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,637.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,430,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,614 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,664,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.98. 148,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,353. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

