United Services Automobile Association Has $9.22 Million Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.08% of ABIOMED worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $633,440,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,219,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,705 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,869,000 after purchasing an additional 125,857 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,436,000 after purchasing an additional 629,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $6.20 on Wednesday, reaching $164.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,563. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.67. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.85 and a 52 week high of $442.92.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total value of $1,669,674.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

