United Services Automobile Association Has $11.10 Million Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,892 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Jabil were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. 889,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,076. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $2,493,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,100 shares of company stock worth $4,845,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.