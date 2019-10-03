United Services Automobile Association Has $10.85 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,517 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,517. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.14. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,942,337.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price purchased 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,963.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

