United Services Automobile Association Has $10.15 Million Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 1.16% of Forrester Research worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,072,000 after buying an additional 42,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,117,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,536,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 42,418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 107,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FORR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other news, Director Neil Bradford bought 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,195.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. 23,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,888. The company has a market cap of $611.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

