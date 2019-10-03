United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $11,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.82. 39,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.47.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $1,374,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,094.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $627,826.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.64.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.