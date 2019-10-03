United Services Automobile Association Buys 38,408 Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,771 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,408 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 1.37% of Banc of California worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 750,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 726.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 151,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 128,242 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Banc of California stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,528. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $707.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Banc of California Inc has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.02.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 10.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

