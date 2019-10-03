United Services Automobile Association Acquires 9,259 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.15% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $104.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $108.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

NYSE:RS traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.38. 12,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

