United Services Automobile Association Acquires 3,570 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.38% of GATX worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GATX by 56.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in GATX by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in GATX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GATX during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

In other GATX news, VP James M. Conniff sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $93,186.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $511,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $162,055.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $726,290.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $996,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.47. 96,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,316. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $89.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.08.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.00 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. GATX’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

