United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.57. 124,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $586.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $21.36.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Insurance will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Scott St bought 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $50,201.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,983.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,960 shares of company stock valued at $140,456. Insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Insurance by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,279,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,766,000 after buying an additional 98,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after buying an additional 136,526 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 599,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 369,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 304,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

