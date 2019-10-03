Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 67,534 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $999,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 160,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.