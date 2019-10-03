UBS Group Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.37 ($77.17).

BAS stock traded down €1.48 ($1.72) during trading on Monday, reaching €61.77 ($71.83). 3,241,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. Basf has a 1-year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1-year high of €77.31 ($89.90). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

