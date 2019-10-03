UBS Group Analysts Give Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) a $13.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BBBY. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.29. 22,070,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037,358. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $288,858,000 after acquiring an additional 574,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,717,000 after buying an additional 2,684,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after buying an additional 3,098,546 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 86.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,251,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after buying an additional 1,509,692 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 250.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,910,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,819,000 after buying an additional 2,079,908 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.