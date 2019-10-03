UBS Group AG Sells 60,881 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,881 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Nasdaq worth $26,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.30.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.55. 47,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.26.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $481,919.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,532. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

