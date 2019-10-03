UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $29,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 229.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. 14,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

