UBS Group AG Purchases 75,307 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Kellogg worth $25,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kellogg by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,498,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,304,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $62.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.17. 965,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,209. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $72.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.66%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

