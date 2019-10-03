UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 860,302 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $20,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of UBS opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

