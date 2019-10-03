UBS Group AG Cuts Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,723 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $32,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 16.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 3.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin G. Jackson sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $52,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,937 shares of company stock worth $554,775. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.91. 20,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,843. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average of $116.32. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.32 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

