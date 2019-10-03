UBS Group AG Acquires 17,371 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $33,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $925,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 642,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,187,000 after purchasing an additional 62,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 355,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,544,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALXN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.18.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.75. The company had a trading volume of 626,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,688. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.04. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

