UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,163 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,150. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $72.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.