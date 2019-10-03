UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,250,000 GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,488,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of GSX Techedu as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,117,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,745,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,474,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of GSX stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,599. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.87.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

