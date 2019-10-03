UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,723 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HE. UBS Group raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of HE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. 182,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,214. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $45.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.84 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.19%.

In other news, Director Micah A. Kane sold 2,800 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $124,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 5,700 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $251,997.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

