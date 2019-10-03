UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.32% of Essent Group worth $14,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Essent Group by 134.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 439,078 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 36.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,465,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,659,000 after acquiring an additional 391,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 209.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,045,000 after acquiring an additional 375,266 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 977.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 395,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 358,731 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,255,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,056,000 after acquiring an additional 290,700 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. 35,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,232. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 64.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Hissong sold 19,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $961,289.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,468.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,649. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

