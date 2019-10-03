UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.57 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of RPM International worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $70.49. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on RPM International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $73,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.