UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of NewMarket worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 49.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 41.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

NEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $512.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research upgraded NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded down $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.77. 458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,470. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $352.89 and a 52-week high of $489.11.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewMarket Co. will post 23.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

