UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 34,052 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 728,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 59.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,462,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 309.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,282,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 969,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,758,000 after purchasing an additional 567,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 159.6% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 545,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

AEO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,531. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

