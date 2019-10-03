UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Black Knight worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Black Knight by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Black Knight by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Black Knight by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 162,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Black Knight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKI. Compass Point set a $63.00 target price on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 target price on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price target on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $64.48.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

