Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Trading Up 1.9%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.77, approximately 158,484 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 205,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

