Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRVN shares. ValuEngine raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trevena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 644,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trevena by 2,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 511,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trevena by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 403,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Trevena by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRVN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 635,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,651. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.60.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

