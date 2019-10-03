TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

THS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 320,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $343,938.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,598.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 3,134 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $170,113.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,038 shares in the company, valued at $164,902.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,606 shares of company stock worth $760,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,627,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,777 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.