Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 8,915 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $38,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,204,000 after buying an additional 6,395,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,374,000 after buying an additional 5,778,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,141,000 after buying an additional 1,665,348 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,801,000 after buying an additional 1,195,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,958,000 after buying an additional 1,056,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.79. 209,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,446,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,127,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,652,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,298 shares of company stock worth $40,930,165 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

