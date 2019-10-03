Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 522 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Willis Towers Watson worth $12,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 251.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 32.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.33.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WLTW traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.44. 20,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,108. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.45 and a 200 day moving average of $187.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $200.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

