Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 4,400 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $30,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 74.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth $39,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth $46,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of RTN stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $191.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $209.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.24.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,969 shares of company stock worth $2,622,820 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTN. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.