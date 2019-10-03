Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,996 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Humana were worth $25,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 287.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1,110.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.21.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.55. 49,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.00. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.