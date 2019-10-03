Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 17,280 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Target were worth $27,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 889.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Target by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,856 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 842,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Target by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 877,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,594,000 after purchasing an additional 663,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,287,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,146. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.35. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $110.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $1,417,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,751,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.97.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

