Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 730 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $31,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,453,711,000 after acquiring an additional 411,472 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 358.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,462,000 after acquiring an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,494,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $5.66 on Wednesday, reaching $210.82. 859,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,079. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.66. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.14.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

