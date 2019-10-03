Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 72 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $368.33 per share, for a total transaction of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.92.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $389.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,832. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $314.14 and a one year high of $414.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.17 and a 200 day moving average of $383.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

