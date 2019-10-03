Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $26.56 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,730 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $26,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $98.30. 1,294,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.19. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $119.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.82.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

