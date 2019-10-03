Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $24.35 Million Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Marriott International worth $24,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,246,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,403,000 after acquiring an additional 243,203 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,559,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,235,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

MAR traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.68. The stock had a trading volume of 763,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $446,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.