Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,983 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Becton Dickinson and worth $42,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $393,761.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.41. 715,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.72. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $264.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

